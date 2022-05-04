Man United handed massive transfer boost as Barcelona prepared to listen to offers for midfielder

Manchester United are going to be in the summer transfer for at least one new central midfielder and according to several reports recently, one player they could turn their attention to is Barcelona’s Frankie De Jong.

De Jong, 24, has been with the Catalan giants since he moved from Ajax in 2019 in a deal worth a whopping £77.4m.

Despite his blockbuster move three seasons ago, the Dutch midfielder has since struggled to live up to his hefty price tag.

United, on the other hand, are going to be in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

The likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are all virtually nailed on to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign and their departures will undoubtedly leave a massive void.

Heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, largely due to the impending arrival of former manager Erik ten Hag, a reunion with De Jong could be a scenario that is high up on the Dutch tactician’s wishlist.

Irrespective of the links, manager Xavi recently hinted that he’d rather the 24-year-old stay with the club.

“Frenkie is a very important player for me and for the club. He has to mark an era,” the former midfielder told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m happy with him. If it were up to me he’ll continue for many years at Barca.”

De Jong to Man United?

Although it seemed unlikely that the Red Devils could prise such an asset away from the Nou Camp, the 20-times league winners have been handed a huge boost after a recent report from Sport claims Xavi’s side is prepared to listen to offers.

The change in stance is understood to come from Barcelona’s desire to sign Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

In order to do so, they’re likely to have to sell and De Jong is a name that is tipped to depart should all the pieces fall into place.