Barcelona have reportedly been in touch with Manchester United over an intriguing potential swap deal for the upcoming summer transfer window.

There’s some uncertainty over Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford at the moment, and it seems this has alerted Barcelona to a potential move, with the Catalan giants offering Memphis Depay back to Man Utd as part of the deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils could do well to accept this, with Fichajes recently claiming that they had an interest in re-signing Depay, who has improved a lot since his spell in Manchester earlier in his career.

With Rashford out of form this season, it could be time for him to move on, and a swap deal that would see Depay replace him at United could suit everyone.

Everyone, that is, apart from Arsenal, who have been linked with an interest in Rashford by Football Insider.

The England international could be ideal for the Gunners as they urgently need to strengthen up front this summer after the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and the likely imminent departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are both about to be out of contract.

Still, MUFC would surely rather lose Rashford to a club abroad than to a Premier League rival, so Barca’s reported interest looks like bad news for Mikel Arteta and co.