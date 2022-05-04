Manchester clubs in the race for highly rated forward who wants to leave this summer

Manchester United and Manchester City are in the race for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, as the Frenchman looks for a way out of Germany this summer.

This is according to L’Equipe, who reports that Leipzig want to keep hold of the 24-year-old and make him the key man in their project, but the French star has his heart set on a move in the upcoming window.

Nkunku has been on many clubs’ radars for a long period of time and that has increased rapidly due to the incredible season the Frenchman is having. The forward has scored a ridiculous 30 goals and 20 assists in 48 matches this season and has played a key role in helping Leipzig get to the DFB-Pokal final and a potential Europa League final this campaign.

The Leipzig man joined the club in 2019 from PSG and has developed incredibly in the Bundesliga. The Red Bull project is a really exciting one at present, as they have one of the best squads in Germany, evident in their success this season. It wouldn’t be a bad place for the Frenchman to stay and has a contract at the club until 2024.

The player, however, feels that he needs to move this summer and the best option would be Man City. Nkunku is the perfect Guardiola player; as he is versatile, a great finisher, a brilliant dribbler, good in between the lines and has solid link-up play.

In fact, the Frenchman is more suited to City than Erling Haaland, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Manchester club, and the thought of the Manchester club getting both would be a frightening thought for their rivals.

This would be an expensive deal, however, and should be one of the most exciting races to watch this summer.