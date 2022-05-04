Manchester United and Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Paulo Dybala, as Inter Milan have emerged as favourites to sign the Argentine.

Dybala is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer, with his contract due to expire in June. Manchester United and Arsenal have been showing an interest in the Serie A forward, according to ESPN.

However, a recent report from 90min has revealed that Inter Milan have now emerged as favourites to sign the Argentine. No deal has been fully agreed as of yet, but with the report also stating that Lautaro Martinez is set to leave, Inter Milan will be desperate to secure a forward this summer.

Dybala’s versatility is likely to be attractive to the clubs interested in him. The 28-year-old is capable of playing as a centre forward, attacking midfielder, and even out wide. Inter Milan are likely to play him through the middle, especially if Martinez was to leave the club.

Do Arsenal and Manchester United need a forward?

Manchester United and Arsenal are now going to have to look elsewhere for forward targets, and it’s certainly a position they could do with strengthening.

Both Arsenal’s strikers are currently out of contract this summer, and even if they were to sign new deals, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have struggled in front of goal this season.

Manchester United are set to lose Edinson Cavani, with his contract also expiring, and Cristiano Ronaldo is heading towards the end of his career.