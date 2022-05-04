Manchester United and Barcelona send scouts to watch 18-year-old star

Manchester United and Barcelona have sent scouts to watch 18-year-old Swedish star, Williot Swedberg.

The young Swedish talent is currently playing in the top division of his home country for Hammarby. He made his first-team debut aged just 17 and has now racked up 32 appearances, scoring eight goals.

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Manchester United and Barcelona have both recently scouted the 18-year-old.

With the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag, we are likely to see more youngsters given a chance at Manchester United. Barcelona themselves already rely on young stars, with the likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Ansu Fati getting regular minutes at the Spanish giants.

Ten Hag has regularly given youngsters a chance at Ajax, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him recommending players like Swedberg.

The Swedish youth international is already playing regular first-team football despite his age, so staying in Sweden might be the best option for his development. If Manchester United or Barcelona do sign him, then sending him back to his hometown could make the most sense.

