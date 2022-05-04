Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries to bolster their defence this summer.

With the appointment of Erik ten Hag already in place, Manchester United can now turn their focus to transfer targets for the summer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly a target for his former club Crystal Palace, according to BBC Sport, so one of Ten Hag’s first signings could be his replacement.

According to a report from Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, Manchester United are targeting Dumfries from Inter Milan, and he could cost in the region of €35m.

Even if Wan-Bissaka does stay at the club, him and Diogo Dalot have both failed to nail down a spot in the Manchester United side this season. When Ralf Rangnick came in, the pair had a chance to make the position their own.

Dumfries has regularly played as a wing-back for his country and Inter Milan, so it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag operates with a back five or a back four. The Dutchman is excellent going forward and prefers to spend the majority of the game in the opposition half.

Wan-Bissaka in particular operates as a safer right-back, due to being better defensively than he is going forward. With Ten Hag preferring free-flowing attacking football, Dumfries could be the ideal signing in the summer.