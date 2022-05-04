Arsenal may reportedly have been given a transfer boot in pursuit of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Gunners could do with making one or two signings up front this summer after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also about to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Arsenal have been linked with Man Utd ace Rashford by Football Insider recently, and it makes sense that the England international could be viewed as a good option by Mikel Arteta and co.

It also seems that Rashford may be an increasingly realistic option for Arsenal, with the Telegraph suggesting there is the growing sense that it might be best for the Red Devils to move him on.

If that is the case, then Arsenal may have a genuine shot at raiding their rivals for a proven Premier League and international-level talent.

Rashford may not have been at his best this season, but he remains a player with great ability on his day, and he’s far from the only top player to struggle at Old Trafford in recent years.

The 24-year-old might do well to accept any offers that come along for him, with Arsenal perhaps representing a great opportunity for him to revive his career.