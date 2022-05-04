Club chief in talks with Man United as player gives green light to transfer

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reportedly given the green light for his loan move to Sevilla FC to be made permanent in this summer’s transfer window.

The Frenchman had fallen out of favour at Man Utd prior to leaving the club on loan in January, and it seems he could now end up staying in Spain.

According to Todo Fichajes, Martial has given the green light for a permanent move, with club chief Monchi already discussing this option with United.

The Red Devils will surely be happy to take pretty much any offer they can get for Martial after his total lack of impact at Old Trafford in recent times, with his loan spell in Seville not exactly proving to be much to write home about either.

United will do well to offload this unneeded player, who has simply not lived up to the immense potential he showed when he first joined as a youngster.

MUFC need a shake-up in attack, with Richarlison being considered and surely someone who’d be a major upgrade on Martial.

The Telegraph also suggest that Marcus Rashford is another attacking player whose future looks in doubt ahead of the summer.