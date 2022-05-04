Former Manchester United star Michael Carrick is backing Arsenal to see out their top four bid.

The Gunners are closing in on Champions League football having put together a fine run of late to correct a recent wobble.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now two points ahead of north London rivals Tottenham with four games remaining.

Though, the two teams still have to play each other in what will be a huge six-pointer in the race for Champions League football.

It’s tough to call which of the north London teams will get the job done, with Spurs also in fine form over recent weeks.

But former United star and coach Carrick is backing Arsenal to get the job done over the next four games.

“People ask the question, would you rather have the points in the bag or would you rather be chasing and without so much pressure?

“I would much rather be in a position where it’s in your own hands, 100 per cent. And that’s where Arsenal have found themselves so credit to them that have put themselves in this position.

“West Ham was not an easy game for them but they got the win. It gives them a great chance now.”

Arsenal face Leeds United, Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton in their final games, while Spurs face Liverpool, Arsenal, Burnley and Norwich City.

That north London derby could go a long way to deciding which of the two teams comes out on top.