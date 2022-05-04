“Fake news” – Agent denies saying his client wanted Manchester United transfer

The agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has denied saying his client wanted a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The Serbia international is a top talent who has been performing at a very high level in Serie A for a number of years now, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move in the future.

It was pretty surprising, however, to see Kezman come out so openly and name the club Milinkovic-Savic wanted to join.

Kezman was quoted by Foot001 earlier this week as saying: “We are currently talking to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. He is focused on the season finale with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester United.”

However, the former Chelsea forward has now insisted this was fake news, and that he never said such a thing.

Clarifying the Milinkovic-Savic situation an links with Man Utd to TuttoJuve, Kezman said: “It’s a great fake news. I have never given interviews in the last period, some journalists are really incredible!

“I’m very angry, it is a lack of respect towards me, towards Sergej and Lazio.”

Red Devils fans may well be disappointed by this development, as it sounded like they were in a good position to land a dream replacement for contract rebel Paul Pogba.

MUFC need a shake-up in midfield as Pogba nears becoming a free agent, while the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred haven’t really been good enough this season.