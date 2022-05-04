Man United planning to make offer for star who can leave for reduced €80m transfer fee

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an opening offer close to Lazio’s €80million asking price for star player Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has been a stand-out performer at the Stadio Olimpico for the last few years, and it seems only a matter of time before he gets himself a big move.

Man Utd remain interested in Milinkovic-Savic ahead of this summer and are ready to negotiate a deal for the 27-year-old, according to Calciomercato, who add that Lazio’s asking price for him has fallen to around €80m.

The Red Devils would surely see that as very decent business for a player who can score, create, and do a solid job at both ends of the pitch as a great all-round box-to-box player.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is being linked with Man Utd
Milinkovic-Savic looks ideal to give United everything they’d hoped to get from Paul Pogba, who will now be out of contract this summer after a disappointing six years at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman just hasn’t done quite enough for MUFC or found that consistency that made him look like such a talent at Juventus, and bringing in a better midfielder would be a good start for the club as they prepare for life under new manager Erik ten Hag.

