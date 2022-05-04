Newcastle offered the chance to sign Liverpool transfer target

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Liverpool transfer target Ismaila Sarr from Watford.

Watford look set to be relegated from the Premier League, and naturally, some of their key players will be looking for moves away from the club. One of those men is Sarr, who was recently linked with a move to Liverpool, as seen in the tweet below.

Now, Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign the Senegalese winger for £40m, according to FootballTransfers. Sarr’s representatives met with Newcastle last month, and the winger is looking for a move back to a top division.

With Sarr looking for a move, Watford would do extremely well to receive £40m for their player. They may have to accept a smaller transfer fee, especially if Sarr begins to force his way out.

Should Sarr prioritise a Newcastle or Liverpool transfer?

If Sarr heads to Liverpool, he could struggle to get regular game time. Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz often rotate in Liverpool’s front three, with Mohamed Salah on the other wing. Sarr is unlikely to take the starting spot of any of these stars, so looking elsewhere might be the right move.

Newcastle, however, could be the ideal destination for Sarr. With Eddie Howe in charge, the North East club are on an upward trajectory and he’s likely to be able to rival the likes of Ryan Fraser or Jacob Murphy for a place in the starting eleven.