Newcastle set to sell 28-year-old for Financial Fair Play reasons

Newcastle will be open to selling captain Jamaal Lascelles this summer in order to facilitate transfers in the upcoming window.

This is according to The I‘s Mark Douglas, who has reported that Newcastle have a surplus of players, and named the centre-back as someone who could be offloaded this summer to remedy the situation.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in recent months, with January signing Dan Burn taking his place in the team alongside Fabian Schar.

The centre-back has played 23 times in the Premier League this season but has started only three times since the start of February.

Newcastle will be trying to use their newfound riches to move up the Premier League table next season and have been linked to numerous names already, having saved themselves from relegation this season.

This is the process of moving up the ladder as a club, as players like Lascelles are moved aside for better quality, no matter what they have done before.

The 28-year-old has made 211 appearances for the Magpies and featured in the PFA Championship Team of the Year when they won promotion back to the Premier League in 2016/17.

The Newcastle captain has two years left on his contract and is still only 28, therefore, the Magpies will be hoping to get a nice fee, should the Englishman be sold.