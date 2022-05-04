Newcastle United could be set for a mass squad exodus with as many as seven players sold this summer.

That’s according to Mark Douglas from i news, who has reported that the Magpies will put Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle, Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie up for sale this summer – while Miguel Almiron and captain Jamaal Lascelles could also be moved on if suitable offers come in.

The Geodies’ squad is very top-heavy and if they’re to continue their impressive recruitment, it goes without saying that first, they will need to offload the deadwood.

Bidding farewell to several players would also help balance the books and while the newly taken over Geodies have no money problems of their own, they must abide by Financial Fair Play rules in order to remain competitive.

It’s going to be an interesting summer in the northeast, that is for sure.