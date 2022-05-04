Newcastle could rival Man Utd for €80m star despite claims player is “closer and closer” to Old Trafford transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the potential transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

A busy summer is expected at St James’ Park under the club’s wealthy new owners, with the Daily Mirror reporting that January target Nunez is likely to be looked at again in the summer.

This would be some statement by Newcastle if they could pull it off, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is when other sources have claimed that Man Utd are closing in on a deal for the prolific Uruguay international.

See below as journalist Pedro Almeida tweeted yesterday that Nunez is edging “closer and closer” towards an €80million transfer to United…

The Red Devils would do well to win the race for this talented young forward, who seems ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Newcastle could offer big money and an exciting new project for the 22-year-old, however, whereas United have been going backwards and have picked up the off-putting habit of making most of the big-name players who join them worse.

It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga pans out, but one imagines other clubs could also try to join the running for Nunez in the weeks and months ahead.

