Tottenham could reportedly be set to rival Arsenal for the transfer of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international has been one of the stand-out performers in Serie A this season, and it’s not too surprising that he’s emerging as a target for bigger clubs as we approach the summer.

According to Fichajes, Spurs are eyeing Osimhen as one of a number of potential targets ahead of next season, with Antonio Conte understandably keen to put his own stamp on this squad he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham remain behind Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification, and it’s clear they’ll need to strengthen this summer if they are to be more of a competitive force in the future.

Still, Arsenal are also interested in Osimhen, and it may well be that the Gunners will have the edge in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature if they do end up getting that all-important fourth spot.

In truth, Arsenal arguably need Osimhen more than Spurs do, with Mikel Arteta in need of a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could both leave on free transfers this summer.

By contrast, Conte has top class attacking options like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min available to him at THFC.

The Daily Mirror have recently linked Osimhen with a number of clubs, stating he could cost around £80million to sign this summer.