Paul Pogba’s “stock has fallen” says ex-Man United ace as he makes transfer prediction

Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba should still manage to get himself a transfer to an elite European club this summer.

The France international has undoubtedly struggled in his time at Man Utd, but ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick still thinks he’s likely to get offers from the likes of Real Madrid once his contract at Old Trafford expires.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick made it clear he still rated Pogba, but also that he felt now would be the right time for the former Juventus man to move on as he has such a poor relationship with the club’s fans at this point.

“He’s a world class player, but you sort of feel that his time at Manchester United has come to an end,” Chadwick said.

“I think his relationship with the fans is at an all-time low and I do expect him to move on.

“I’d imagine at the end of the season there’ll be big clubs who’ll be interested in him, even if his stock has fallen a bit. That might cost him a few grand a week in whatever contract he receives, but it does look like he’ll move on and it’s the right time to do so.

“I still think we’ll see the big clubs like Real Madrid and PSG trying to take him on and get the best out of him, which United haven’t managed to do.”

In truth, it looks very much like Pogba’s situation is going to pan out much like Chadwick expected when he discussed the 29-year-old’s contract situation earlier in the season.

Speaking to us five months ago, Chadwick said: “I’d be very surprised now if he does sign another contract with the club. I can see him being on his way at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.”

It now just remains to be seen if Chadwick is right that big names like Real Madrid and PSG are still keen to take a gamble on this out-of-form player.