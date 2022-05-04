Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has detailed what kind of striker the club needs ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have struggled up top this season amid a reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though, that is a problem that has been exacerbated by the regular absence of veteran frontman Edinson Cavani, who has struggled to stay fit this term.

Cavani will leave Old Trafford this summer when his current deal expires, and United will need replacements amid the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have already been linked with a number of strikers from across Europe, but interim boss Rangnick has detailed exactly the kind of frontman the club should be looking for.

“Cristiano isn’t a central striker or does not want to play in that position,” Rangnick said, as per ESPN.

“It’s obvious the club needs at least two new strikers who give this team more quality and more options. I wouldn’t even call it wingers.

“Two strikers and modern strikers, that do not necessarily have to be wingers. If you look into international football, there aren’t many top teams who still play with two strikers. Most play with either three strikers or a false nine.”

Rangnick could yet play a part in the search for a new frontman given he will stay on in a consultancy role.

Though, it is likely ten Hag will have his own preferences over who he wants to lead his line next term.

Top strikers don’t come cheap, though, and with other areas to strengthen as well, United will have to plot their moves wisely.