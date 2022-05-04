Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Chelsea star ahead of summer

Real Madrid are said to have completed a deal for Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Rudiger, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

Chelsea are now able to offer new contracts due to government sanctions, meaning the centre-back remains on course to depart.

And Real Madrid are looking to take full advantage despite having a settled centre-back pairing between David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Rudiger is among the top centre-backs in Europe, and available for free, Los Blancos are hoping to repeat what they managed with Alaba when he joined for nothing last summer.

According to Diario AS, they will succeed, too, with the Spanish outlet claiming Real Madrid have reached a ‘complete’ agreement with Rudiger ahead of the summer.

The Spanish giants are already able to reach a pre-contract agreement with the German due to his expiring contract.

And it’s claimed they have done just that, though, it’s detailed that nothing will be announced until Real Madrid’s season is over as they prepare to take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tonight.

