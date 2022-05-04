Real Madrid have eye on Liverpool superstar as Mbappe alternative

It is no secret that Real Madrid are big fans of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and this summer Los Blancos expect the World Cup winner to be joining their ranks but they have alternatives if things go sideways.

One of these, according to Todofichajes, is Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract with the Reds next summer.

Talks over a new contract for Salah have stalled in recent months and it is likely nothing will happen between now and the end of the season whilst Liverpool are fighting on so many fronts.

The Reds will be expected to make another offer but if the forward rejects that, things could become very tricky for the Merseyside club.

As for Mbappe, the Frenchman is still yet to decide where he will play next summer, as the 23-year-old continues to play down any speculation when asked after matches.

PSG are desperate to keep hold of their superstar and will offer the World Cup winner a £21m net annual salary to keep him away from La Liga reports the BBC. Real remain confident, however, and Mbappe is said to still want to make the move to his boyhood club.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in football and if things don’t come to fruition, Salah could be Los Blancos’ man. The Liverpool man has been on Real’s radar for a while says Todofichajes and if things fall into place, it is possible that the La Liga giants could move for the Egyptian this summer, as Liverpool could be tempted by a big fee with only a year left on the forward’s contract.