Real Madrid are gearing up for a Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Manchester City this evening.

Los Blancos need another famous Champions League comeback if they are to book a place alongside Liverpool in the Paris final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who were crowned La Liga champions over the weekend, are a goal down heading into tonight’s second leg.

And they face a tricky task to overcome the deficit against a City side that many regard as the best team in the world currently.

The Spanish giants won’t be helped by the absence of David Alaba, either, who has picked up a fibrilar injury that will keep him out of tonight’s clash.

That means Nacho Fernandez will likely have to deputise, and Ancelotti will once again have to make a decision over who plays on the right-hand side.

But having scoring twice on the weekend, Rodrygo is likely to get the nod.

Here is the predicted Real Madrid XI in full:

(4-3-3) Courtois, Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.