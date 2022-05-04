Real Madrid are targeting Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku to strengthen their forward line.

Lukaku looks set to leave Chelsea this summer after an unsuccessful return to the club last year. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly happy to let him leave the club, according to 90min.

The Belgian striker moved to Chelsea for a club-record fee of around £97.5m, according to Sky Sports, and it’s unlikely the London club will be able to recoup the majority of the money they paid for him.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in offering Lukaku a way out of Chelsea, according to DefensaCentral. The number one target for Madrid was Erling Haaland, but the report states they are assessing other targets with the Norwegian proving unlikely.

Anyone looking to pay a substantial fee for Lukaku will be taking a massive risk after the season he’s had. The Belgian has scored just five league goals this season, after scoring 24 for Inter Milan last season.

Whoever buys the 28-year-old will be hoping to recapture his form from Italy, but after spending a whole season struggling in front of goal and a lot of time on the bench, his confidence and fitness may not be up to scratch.