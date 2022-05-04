Real Madrid vs Man City team news – City welcome back key duo

Real Madrid face Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The first leg was undoubtedly one of the best games of football ever in a Champions League knockout game, as Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3.

If the second leg is even half as good as the first, we’re in for a treat.

Madrid make two changes from the first leg, with Nacho and Casemiro coming in for David Alaba and Rodrygo.

Manchester City also make two changes, as they welcome back full-backs Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, with John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko dropping out.

The full line-ups can be seen below, from Real Madrid and Manchester City’s official Twitter accounts.

Walker and Cancelo both missed the first leg through injury and suspension respectively, so it’s a huge advantage for Pep Guardiola to be able to bring the pair in.

Real Madrid struggled to get the ball to Rodrygo in the first leg, and with City’s two preferred full-backs coming back in, we could see Madrid playing fairly narrow, with only one natural winger on the pitch.