Manchester United are currently showing a stronger interest than Arsenal in a potential transfer move for Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazil international recently changed agents and there has been plenty of speculation over his future in recent weeks after some fine individual displays in what has generally been a poor season at Goodison Park.

CaughtOffside understands that this will likely lead Richarlison to consider a move away this summer, with sources revealing that Man Utd have “discussed” him as an option, though talk of interest from Arsenal seems to be wide of the mark.

The Gunners are in the market for new attacking players ahead of next season, but CaughtOffside have been informed that Richarlison is not currently one of the candidates being seriously considered, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus thought to be at the “top of their list”.

No transfer talks over Richarlison yet

For the time being, Richarlison is focused on the end of the season with Everton, and has not yet held talks with any other clubs over a summer move.

United need new signings up front, however, and sources with knowledge of the club’s transfer plans have indicated that the 24-year-old is under consideration.

“There are still no negotiations with any club because Richarlison’s focus is on Everton,” sources told CaughtOffside. “But his name has been discussed internally at Manchester United.”

The source added that “many clubs” could join the running for Richarlison in the weeks and months ahead, and that his asking price “will not be less than €55/60m”.

Arsenal focusing on Gabriel Jesus transfer

CaughtOffside recently revealed that Arsenal had several strikers on their list of targets for the summer, with Richarlison not among them.

The north London giants are understood to have been looking at Man City front-man Jesus, as well as Darwin Nunez, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while there is also admiration of Tammy Abraham, but with the sense that he’s unlikely to be leaving Roma this summer.

Sources have further indicated to CaughtOffside that Jesus is a priority target, with any speculation regarding Richarlison appearing to be inaccurate.

“There’s been talk of interest from Arsenal, but they have different priorities so far with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus top of their list for the attack,” sources revealed.

It remains to be seen if City will part ways with Jesus, while Everton fans will surely be desperate to see them hang on to an important player like Richarlison if they are to have any hope of improving next season after this year’s battle against relegation.