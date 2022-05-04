Romelu Lukaku is not said to be interested in two clubs who are said to have expressed an interest ahead of this summer.

It has been a struggle for the Belgian since his big-money return to Chelsea at the star of this season.

The striker has started just 15 Premier League games, and he just can’t seem to nail down a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku has managed 12 goals across all competition, but he would certainly like to be playing a bigger role.

In fact, he already spoke about his discontent at Chelsea earlier this season during an interview with an Italian radio show.

And that only fuelled transfer rumours, which have resurfaced over the last week or so.

Two clubs who have been linked are newly rich Newcastle United and AC Milan.

But Lukaku is having none of it, according to Ekrem Konur, not interested in joining either club.

It’s more likely Lukaku will look to prove his point at Stamford Bridge, still able to salvage the second coming of his Blues career.

The 28-year-old was a world class performer at Inter Milan prior to his move to Chelsea this summer, and has surely not lost all that talent overnight.