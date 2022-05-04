Tuchel and his staff stunned at how poorly Lukaku has adapted to demands at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his staff have reportedly been surprised at how much Romelu Lukaku has struggled to adapt to his tactical demands since his transfer from Inter Milan last summer.

According to The Athletic, the Belgium international had been identified as the perfect fit for Chelsea in a problem area of their squad, but it just hasn’t worked out for him at all in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku looked a world class performer at Inter, helping the club win the title last season, but The Athletic suggest his future at Chelsea could be in doubt after just one year with the west London giants.

The report describes Lukaku’s seeming “incompatibility” with Tuchel’s pressing demands as a “big surprise” to Tuchel and his coaching team, with the player himself admitting to the staff that he was struggling with it earlier in the season.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled under Thomas Tuchel
Lukaku becomes the latest in a long line of big-name centre-forwards who’ve struggled at Chelsea, with the likes of Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain also among the high-profile signings that just didn’t work out as expected for the Blues.

This will no doubt be disappointing to CFC fans, who will have quite understandably felt that the arrival of Lukaku made them title favourites at the start of the season, but as it is they’re now a long way behind the top two and only just clinging on to third place.

