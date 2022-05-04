Video: Beautiful moment between Carlo Ancelotti and son after Man City comeback

They’ve done it again, Real Madrid are back in the Champions League final and have once again come from behind in incredible fashion to knock Manchester City out 6-5 on aggregate.

The tie looked dead and buried until two goals in the last minute from Rodrygo sent the tie to extra-time, where a penalty from Karim Benzema send Los Blancos to Paris.

Upon the final whistle, Carlo Ancelotti had a beautiful moment with his son Davide, in which they embraced after the Italian became the first manager ever to reach five Champions League finals.

Carlo and Davide Ancelotti. Father and son. What a moment to share together ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/pS0Xjnhypo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

This achievement comes just four days after the former Chelsea boss became the first manager ever to win all five of Europe’s big leagues, having won La Liga this season after beating Espanyol on Saturday.

The 62-year-old is no doubt one of the greatest managers ever and will look to add to that further, with a fourth European title on May 28th.