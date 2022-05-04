Video: Benzema dispatches extra-time penalty to give Real Madrid the advantage

Manchester City
Posted by

Karim Benzema slotted home a penalty to give Real Madrid the lead after taking Manchester City to extra time in dramatic fashion.

Ruben Dias fouled his opponent to gift Real Madrid a chance from the penalty spot. Benzema stepped up and cooly slotted the ball home, sending Real Madrid into the lead in extra time.

Rodrygo struck twice in added time to overturn a two goal deficit and originally take the game to extra time.

Pictures below from Virgin Media, BT Sport, and CBS Sports.

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.