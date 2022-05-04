Karim Benzema slotted home a penalty to give Real Madrid the lead after taking Manchester City to extra time in dramatic fashion.

Ruben Dias fouled his opponent to gift Real Madrid a chance from the penalty spot. Benzema stepped up and cooly slotted the ball home, sending Real Madrid into the lead in extra time.

Rodrygo struck twice in added time to overturn a two goal deficit and originally take the game to extra time.

Pictures below from Virgin Media, BT Sport, and CBS Sports.

REAL MADRID HAVE GONE AHEAD! And of course, Karim Benzema had to get in on the goals! This game is something else!