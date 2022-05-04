Video: Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-match interview forces Pep Guardiola’s head into his hands

Real Madrid and Manchester City face off in the Champions League semi-final, in what is a battle between two of the greatest managers in history.

Manchester City hold a one-goal advantage going into the second leg, but that hasn’t eradicated Guardiola’s nerves.

Whilst Ancelotti was doing a pre-match interview, Guardiola was looking on from the bench, and whatever Ancelotti may have said led to an interesting reaction from the Spanish manager.

Pictures below from BT Sport.

It’s not clear what Ancelotti said to make Guardiola react like this, but either way, it’s shaping up to be an exciting encounter.

