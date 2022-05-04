Video: Liverpool drop teaser for new home kit

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It is that time of the year again when fans of football clubs get to see the kits of their club for the first time ahead of a new campaign. 

A shirt that represents a continuation of glory for some or a fresh start for a club that struggled the year before, and it looks like Liverpool are one of the first clubs to make their move and have released a teaser for their new home kit, which looks set to be announced tomorrow.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid score twice in a few minutes to complete astonishing comeback
Manchester clubs in the race for highly rated forward who wants to leave this summer
Video: Mahrez fires Manchester City into the lead in the Champions League

FootyHeadlines already leaked the kit earlier this year and as they are reliable every year, it should be what to expect tomorrow. The kit is a simple one and is a bit bland in comparison to some of the kits Nike have produced in the past.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.