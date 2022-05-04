Video: Liverpool drop teaser for new home kit

It is that time of the year again when fans of football clubs get to see the kits of their club for the first time ahead of a new campaign.

A shirt that represents a continuation of glory for some or a fresh start for a club that struggled the year before, and it looks like Liverpool are one of the first clubs to make their move and have released a teaser for their new home kit, which looks set to be announced tomorrow.

There's something about being a Red ? 08:00 BST – 05.05.22 ? pic.twitter.com/diz23L4j8G — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2022

FootyHeadlines already leaked the kit earlier this year and as they are reliable every year, it should be what to expect tomorrow. The kit is a simple one and is a bit bland in comparison to some of the kits Nike have produced in the past.