Video: Mahrez fires Manchester City into the lead in the Champions League

Riyad Mahrez fired Manchester City into the lead against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Manchester City were looking more worried as the game went on, with Madrid needing just one goal to take the game to extra time.

Mahrez broke through after being set up by Bernardo Silva, and he fired one in at the near post to give Man City the lead on the night, and a two go lead in the tie.

Pictures below from DAZN Canada, BEIN Sports and BT Sport.

MAHREZ! ? Man City carve Real Madrid open before the winger applies a brilliant finish to the move ?? This man loves scoring in the big Champions League games!#UCL pic.twitter.com/6gD1hOo8CN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

MAHREZ GIVES CITY THE LEAD ? A HUGE STEP TOWARDS PARIS pic.twitter.com/xjfIOvKxrc — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 4, 2022

MAHREZ SENDS US TO THE FINAL pic.twitter.com/CR0oNkQPwr — VON (@MEDIOVON) May 4, 2022

The first leg ended 4-3 to Manchester City, but unfortunately, the second leg failed to live up to a similar entertainment level.