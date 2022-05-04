Video: Mahrez fires Manchester City into the lead in the Champions League

Manchester City
Riyad Mahrez fired Manchester City into the lead against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Manchester City were looking more worried as the game went on, with Madrid needing just one goal to take the game to extra time.

Mahrez broke through after being set up by Bernardo Silva, and he fired one in at the near post to give Man City the lead on the night, and a two go lead in the tie.

Pictures below from DAZN Canada, BEIN Sports and BT Sport.

The first leg ended 4-3 to Manchester City, but unfortunately, the second leg failed to live up to a similar entertainment level.

