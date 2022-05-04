Video: Mohamed Salah reveals the goal target he set at the start of the season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has consistently been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining the club from Roma five years ago. Yet that hasn’t stopped him from setting the bar continually higher for himself.

Some had wondered if Salah might have been in with a shout of winning the Ballon D’Or, given his scintillating form this season. That being said, he does face stiff competition from Karim Benzema and teammate Sadio Mane.

After helping to see off Villarreal 5-3 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-final, Salah spent some time speaking to BT Sport. During that interview, Salah was asked about his personal objectives.

"I wanted to go for 40 goals & 15 assists" Mo Salah is not too far off the target he set for himself at the start of the season ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/md3An8ygSa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

Salah will likely outdo his assists target but still has some distance to make up to reach the admittedly ambitious target of 40 goals. Currently on 30 goals across all competitions, Salah has six matches to score ten times if he wants to reach his desired number and will have been frustrated to pass up a good chance in the second half against Villarreal.

Only Salah likely to be hard on himself given his incredible performances this season, which have helped Liverpool to still be in with a shout of an historic quadruple. Liverpool will face one of Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final, although Salah admitted he would prefer the Spanish giants.