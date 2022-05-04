Video: Real Madrid score twice in a few minutes to complete astonishing comeback

Real Madrid scored twice in a matter of minutes to complete an astonishing comeback, to take Manchester City to extra time. 

Rodrygo hit a quickfire double to completely turn the tie around out of nowhere. Manchester City looked comfortable after Riyad Mahrez had given them a two goal lead on aggregate, but Real Madrid never gave up.

The game looked dead and buried, but two goals in added time meant the game somehow went to extra time.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and BEIN Sports.

Real Madrid once again complete an unlikely comeback, after their quarter final victory over Chelsea.

