Tottenham keen on transfer of £60m-rated PL star also being tracked by Arsenal & Man United

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has reportedly identified some ambitious transfer targets for the upcoming summer window.

Among those is Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, according to Fichajes, with the England international enjoying a superb season for the Saints to also attract interest from other big clubs in recent times.

Ward-Prowse is thought to be valued at around £60million and is also being considered by Arsenal and Manchester United, according to a recent report from the Daily Star.

With his great range of passing and sublime technique from set pieces, it’s little wonder there is growing talk of Ward-Prowse moving to a bigger club this summer.

James Ward-Prowse is a wanted man this summer
Tottenham would do well to bring in a player of his calibre to give Conte a better chance of winning trophies, and he’d also surely do a job for Arsenal as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have endured a miserable season and look in desperate need of a shake-up in the middle of the park, with Ward-Prowse likely a much better option than the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Arsenal are currently in pole position to get fourth place, and it will be interesting to see if that gives them the edge over Spurs and United in the race for Ward-Prowse and other potential transfer targets.

