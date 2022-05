West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola wants to be the club’s highest-paid player.

Areola is currently on loan from PSG, but his wages are higher than any other West Ham player.

According to Ex WHU Employee on the West Ham Way podcast, the club don’t want to pay the reported £125k a week that he is currently on.

A club like West Ham are unlikely to pay this sort of money for someone to sit on the bench, so unless they play on making him the number one, a deal is going to be difficult.