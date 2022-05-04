Ex-Red Devil explains why Erik ten Hag arrival at Man Utd could benefit Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite all the talk of Erik ten Hag’s arrival as Manchester United manager being potentially damaging for Cristiano Ronaldo, could it actually already be proving to be a good thing?

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for everyone at Old Trafford, but Ronaldo has been one of the main positives to come out of the campaign, with the veteran Portugal international scoring 24 goals in all competitions and continuing to look a major threat at the highest level, despite turning 37 in February.

Ronaldo hasn’t looked the happiest player at times, but former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick thinks he may already have spotted a change in the player’s mood.

United beat Brentford 3-0 on Monday night, and Chadwick felt Ronaldo looked better and happier on the pitch, with the 41-year-old suggesting the arrival of Ten Hag may already have improved his mood.

“Cristiano Ronaldo worked hard, I think one moment that really summed him up was when he lost the ball after trying a little flick, but then ran back 50 yards to make the challenge. It looked like he was right on top of his game. You’d hope the new manager has spoken to him and we’ll have another season of him at Old Trafford,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think Ronaldo’s cut a frustrated figure at times this season. Maybe he and a few others haven’t really known what direction the club and the team are going. But on Monday, he had a bit more of a spring in his step. Hopefully that’s a sign he’s positive about his future and about the new manager coming in.

“Again, he’s shown what he’s all about. His numbers, for a 37-year-old, scoring 24 goals and maybe a couple more to come, that’s incredible.

“We all talk about his age but I think he’s certainly got the energy levels to keep on doing it at this level. I think the main issue this season has been his frustration with how things went under Ole, and the results not really coming under Rangnick either.

“Hopefully now we’re seeing that he’s a bit more positive, and hopefully the new manager can come in and bring everyone together. At his best, he’s obviously someone you’d rather have at the club than not.”