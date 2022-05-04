Former Tottenham defender DeAndre Yedlin has admitted he had confidence issues that affected his time at Spurs as a youngster.

The 28-year-old later went on to play for Newcastle in the Premier League and is now in the MLS with Inter Miami, as well as winning over 70 caps for the senior US Men’s National Team.

Yedlin found it a bit of a shock to the system when he first joined Tottenham, however.

“The first month I was there it was really eye-opening to see the level,” he told the 433 podcast.

“I think at that point I lost my confidence a little bit, thinking that I wasn’t at that level. That kept going through my head and that was the foundation of a lot of the struggles I had there.

“Soon after that I recognised that a big problem of mine was the mental side of the game. I hadn’t struggled before, but when I got there I didn’t know how to handle it.