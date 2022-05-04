Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has confirmed that an offer has come in for rumoured Tottenham transfer target Ridvan Yilmaz, and that he can leave for the right price this summer.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Yilmaz by Turkiye Gazetesi, and comments from the club’s president suggest that there is truth to this speculation, though the north London club’s offer has been dismissed as not good enough.

As quoted by Toro IT, Cebi named his price for Yilmaz to move on this summer, saying: “Yes it’s true, an official offer has arrived for Ridvan. But we have no intention of accepting it.

“The offer must reach 10 million euros (around £8 million). If someone pays 10 million euros, I will sell Ridvan to Europe. The important thing is to sell Ridvan and then be able to replace him with a new one.”

This is surely affordable for Tottenham, who would do well to add this highly-rated 20-year-old to their squad next season.

Antonio Conte will no doubt want to put his own stamp on the Spurs squad after an inconsistent season with the group of players he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Yilmaz looks like having a bright future in the left-back role, so could end up being an improvement on Ryan Sessegnon in that department.

Now it’s just up to Spurs to ensure they meet Besiktas’ demands, as a deal is clearly there to be done as long as the money is right.