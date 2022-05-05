Agents of Everton attacker contact Newcastle United

The agents of Everton’s Richarlison have reportedly made contact with Newcastle United.

That’s according to a recent report from Newcastle World, who claims the Brazilian’s representatives have been working to find the forward a new club in time for next season and have spoken to Newcastle United.

Richarlison, 24, is arguably one of the Toffees’ best players so to hear he is trying to engineer a transfer away following what has been an abysmal campaign is not surprising.

We exclusively reported that the 24-year-old’s representatives had held a meeting with Manchester United back in January where a potential summer deal was discussed – a claim that has since been backed up by transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

However, with the Red Devils undergoing some major changes of their own, including preparing to welcome a new permanent boss in the form of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, it is understandable why their pursuit may have been put on the back-burner.

One club that could potentially capitalise is Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

The Geordies are expected to flex their financial muscles again this summer and one position they could reinforce is their wide-attacking role.

MORE: Talks with Erik ten Hag could be key to resolving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

Although Richarlison could be a hugely successful signing, should Howe’s side engage in negotiations, another player who has recently been linked has been Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

Speaking recently on TalkSPORT (via HITC), former striker Darren Bent said: “What is he, 30? I think Newcastle might be maybe the place for him. If I’m Newcastle, I’m trying to get him because he’s a top player.

“But if he doesn’t leave this summer, then I think that’s him at Crystal Palace.

“Unless he moves this summer, I can see him staying at Palace for the rest of his career.”

Who do you think would be the better player for Newcastle United? – Richarlison or Zaha? – Let us know in the comments.