Arsenal legend warns Chelsea that Gunners could overtake them in third place

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has admitted he thinks his old club could now be back in the mix for the race to finish third ahead of Chelsea.

The Gunners great, scorer of that famous title-winning goal against Liverpool at Anfield in 1989, believes the Blues have lost a bit of focus towards the end of the season after thinking they probably had third spot sewn up.

Arsenal beat West Ham at the weekend, while Chelsea suffered a surprise defeat away to relegation strugglers Everton.

This means Mikel Arteta’s side are now just three points behind Thomas Tuchel’s men, in what could end up being an intriguing twist at the end of this campaign.

“It was a massive win against West Ham with the team not playing particularly well. At this point in the season it’s all about results and that’s what Arteta is getting from his players right now,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “The club need two big results in the next two games and I think the top four will be theirs.

“Chelsea are in a tough position because they had third wrapped up for so long that they took got too relaxed and now it’s looking very open again.

“I do think they will still qualify for the Champions League, but as you can see, it can quite easily change at any game week.

“As for Arsenal, they should just be looking to win all their remaining games and see where that leaves them.”