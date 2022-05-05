Arsenal are reportedly the favourites to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio this summer.

The Spain international is no longer an automatic starter for Los Blancos, and it seems this could lead to him moving on at the end of this season.

According to Todo Fichajes, AC Milan are also among Asensio’s suitors, but Arsenal currently seem to be in the strongest position to win the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Asensio could be a smart purchase for the Gunners, who need more options in the attacking midfield department after the lack of impact made by Nicolas Pepe during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Asensio could also be a low-cost option, with Todo Fichajes stating that Arsenal are ready to try offering around €40million to get a deal done for him.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but Arsenal fans will surely be excited to see a big name and promising talent being linked with the club.

Asensio has had his issues with fitness in recent times, but at his best he has tremendous ability and could be a fine fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.