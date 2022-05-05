Arsenal identify Pepe replacement in Man United target but the player could now stay at current club

It is fair to say, that the big-money signing of Nicolas Pepe has not worked out for Arsenal, as the winger has not lived up to expectations and has failed to secure a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s starting 11.

As a result, Pepe’s future is uncertain at the Gunners as according to the Evening Standard, and Arsenal will sit down with the winger and his agent at the end of the season to discuss his future.

If the Ivory Coast international departs, Arteta will need to find a replacement and an opportunity to sign a supremely talented winger could arise this summer, in the form of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman’s contract with the Catalan club runs out at the end of the season and that has caught the attention of Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish outlet El Chringuito reported, via football.london, that Manchester United have offered Dembele a net salary of around £12m-a-year to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.

Whilst the same report also claims that Dembele’s agent has had a meeting with Arsenal over a possible move. The World Cup winner would be a free transfer and with a fee expected to come in for Pepe, this would be a blessing for Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, as it allows him to save finances to strengthen in other areas of the squad.

Dembele is a winger who can play on either the left or right and has incredible pace and ability with the ball. The 24-year-old would fit in on the left for Arsenal with Saka on the other flank, whilst the Frenchman could occupy either side at United, as Jadon Sancho can play either side as well so therefore it would be up to the new boss, Erik Ten Hag.

A big problem for the interested parties, however, is that Dembele now wants to stay in Barcelona according to SPORT. The World Cup winner is willing to lower his wage demands to stay at the club and this could be a result of Xavi, who has shown a lot of faith in the 24-year-old – although the report states that the arrival of his friend, Aubameyang, has played a part.

This saga has had plenty of ups and downs and there could be many twists left to come.