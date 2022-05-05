Karim Benzema stats look like a seriously bad omen for Liverpool ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has a superb record against English clubs and against Champions League final opponents Liverpool in particular.

The Frenchman has scored important goals against Chelsea and Manchester City for Real in their run to this season’s final, where they’ll take on Jurgen Klopp’s side later this month.

See below as Opta Joe detail Benzema’s hugely impressive stats against Premier League opposition, with the 34-year-old netting seven times in his meetings with Chelsea and City in the Champions League this season, while he has also netted four goals in five games he’s previously played against Liverpool, including in Los Blancos’ win over the Reds in the 2018 final…

7 – Karim Benzema has scored seven UEFA Champions League goals against English teams this season; the most by a player in a single campaign in the competition’s history. The Frenchman has also netted four goals in five previous games versus Liverpool in the competition. Next. pic.twitter.com/nPOnTe5hDy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2022

Benzema is truly in the form of his life at the moment, with the former Lyon man scoring a remarkable 43 goals in 43 games so far this season.

Truly a player who gets better with age, this is the best tally in a single season of Benzema’s career, by some distance, with his previous best being 32 goals in the 2011/12 season.

Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will have their work cut out for them in this season’s final.