Mason Mount committed to Chelsea but another Blues star could seal transfer away

Mason Mount remains committed to Chelsea despite issues with the club sanctions derailing their plans to tie players down to new contracts.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Mount’s situation, as well as a few other big names on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has been a big hit for the Blues since rising up through their academy, and he’s not someone the club’s fans will want to risk losing in the near future.

Romano has some encouraging news on that front, however, stating that Mount has not held any talks with Liverpool or Manchester City, with staying at his current club his priority.

“There’s been some speculation about Mason Mount’s situation at Chelsea, but I don’t think Blues fans have too much to worry about, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club ownership,” Romano said.

“Mason Mount’s priority has always been to stay at Chelsea. There are no doubts about his commitment, but certainly his situation is to be monitored like those of Marcos Alonso, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

“In fact, all these players have been waiting for months to discuss the extension of the contract with Chelsea but there have been no changes; the sanctions have slowed down the contract renewal process.

“Mason Mount’s contract remains pending but it will be one of the priorities for the club to extend the agreement with him and with N’Golo Kante, while Alonso has a good chance of returning to Spain. As of today, Mount is not in negotiations with Liverpool or Man City.”

Alonso returning to Spain makes sense at this stage in his career, though he remains an underrated figure in Chelsea’s recent history.

Still, keeping players like Mount and Kante makes sense as a top priority for CFC at this moment in time.