Tottenham and Leicester City are two of the three clubs keeping a close eye on Christian Eriksen’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international is currently on a short-term deal at Brentford, but will be a free agent this summer, with plenty of interest in the playmaker after his remarkable comeback from a life-threatening cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last year.

Eriksen seemingly won’t be short of offers, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing in his CaughtOffside column that Spurs and Leicester are keeping tabs on him, plus one other secret club.

“Christian Eriksen is extremely respectful towards Brentford who believed in him at a difficult time in his career,” Romano explained. “That is why the first club to have a meeting with their agent Martin Schoots will be Brentford at the end of the current season, also because there is no automatic contract extension clause until 2023.

“There are three Premier League clubs that are well informed about Eriksen’s situation: Tottenham and Leicester are keeping tabs on it, but have not yet made any proposals because everything will depend on Christian’s decisions, who asked to wait for the end of the season. The third club is still secret.”

Romano added that Eriksen’s former club Inter Milan will have plenty of regrets about not being able to keep their former player due to Serie A regulations.

“Inter Milan has the biggest regret: Simone Inzaghi and the entire board of the club wanted to keep him but for the Serie A rules it was impossible given the medical intervention that Eriksen had to undergo,” Romano said.

“We see now that that is Italian football’s loss, as Eriksen has been a joy to watch in the Premier League, and, whatever happens with him this summer, this remarkable comeback story will continue, most likely in England, next season.”

