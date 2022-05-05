Antonio Conte admits he could give “very, very, very big” list of transfer targets to Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has admitted he would have a long list of transfer targets to hand to the club if they were to discuss their summer plans now.

The Italian tactician, speaking at his press conference today, insists he and Fabio Paratici have not yet discussed plans for the summer or any specific targets due to the focus being on a strong end to the season.

Still, Conte did admit that if he were to speak to Spurs about signings, his list would be “very, very, very big” – yes, that’s three “verys”.

Conte is known for being very demanding in the way that he works, both in terms of the style of play and fierce commitment he expects from his players, and the way he makes it clear to his employers what his transfer demands are.

This has previously seen the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss leave jobs on a bad note, as he clearly isn’t afraid to make it clear what he thinks or what he wants.

The message once again seems to be pretty clear from Conte ahead of the summer – he wants a *lot* of new players.

