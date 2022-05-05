Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has admitted he would have a long list of transfer targets to hand to the club if they were to discuss their summer plans now.

The Italian tactician, speaking at his press conference today, insists he and Fabio Paratici have not yet discussed plans for the summer or any specific targets due to the focus being on a strong end to the season.

Still, Conte did admit that if he were to speak to Spurs about signings, his list would be “very, very, very big” – yes, that’s three “verys”.

See below for Conte’s response to questions about transfers, as quoted by the Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick…

Conte asked if he has given Paratici & Levy a summer shopping list yet.

"No, no. We're totally focussed on this season. Also, we're finishing this season with only 15 players & at the moment it's not convenient to give them a list. Because it would be very, very, very big." — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 5, 2022

Conte is known for being very demanding in the way that he works, both in terms of the style of play and fierce commitment he expects from his players, and the way he makes it clear to his employers what his transfer demands are.

This has previously seen the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss leave jobs on a bad note, as he clearly isn’t afraid to make it clear what he thinks or what he wants.

The message once again seems to be pretty clear from Conte ahead of the summer – he wants a *lot* of new players.