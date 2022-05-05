Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Zouma starts, Dawson returns

David Moyes’ West Ham United are on the brink of one of the club’s biggest ever games.

The Hammers will look to overturn a narrow 2-1 deficit when they take on Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday evening’s blockbuster Europa League semi-final second leg tie.

The first leg saw Eintracht Frankfurt just edge the tie, which was played out in front of a sold-out London Stadium.

However, with UEFA finally scrapping the ‘away goal’ rule, even though the boys from Germany lead by one goal, it is still all to play for as both sides prepare for a nervy affair at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

Ahead of what is set to be an enthralling encounter in Germany, Moyes has named his side’s starting line-up.

West Ham:

Here’s how we line up for the second leg of our Europa League semi-final in Frankfurt…#UEL | #SGEWHU pic.twitter.com/vjwylpbPvm — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 5, 2022

The exciting match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Rangers and RB Leipzig, who lead on aggregate by one goal to nil, will play in the competition’s other semi-final with a place in next month’s prestigious final up for grabs.