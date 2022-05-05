Gerard Deulofeu speaks about West Ham amid transfer links

Former Barcelona and Everton attacker Gerard Deulofeu has recently been linked with a surprise move back to the Premier League.

After departing Watford last year, Delulofeu, 28, opted to try his hand in Serie A and joined Udinese – a club he has since shone for.

Having so far featured in 47 matches, across all competitions, the 28-year-old has already directly contributed to an impressive 20 along the way.

However, despite only being with the Italian side a year, recent reports have suggested that David Moyes’ Hammers are keen to try and lure the Spain international back to England’s top flight.

Addressing those reports in a recent interview with Calciomercati, Delulofeu said: “At the moment, these are only rumours.

“I admit that I would like to take a leap but everything has its process and I am very happy at Udinese. I am 28 years old and the best of my career is yet to come.

“Yes (this is the best season of my career) and I know why that is. Before I have been very inconsistent, now I am at a point in my life where everything I do has a meaning.”

