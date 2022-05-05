Jack Grealish spotted deleting old Real Madrid tweet following Man City crashing out of the Champions League

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has deleted an old tweet about Real Madrid following his current club’s defeat to the Spanish giants in last night’s Champions League semi-final.

The England international came on as a substitute at the Bernabeu, but missed two great chances to put the game to bed in what was a hugely frustrating night for everyone involved at City.

Rather embarrassingly for Grealish, he then had to go back and delete an old tweet, which is still doing the rounds on the social network site as it shows him cheering for Madrid back in his days as a youngster at Aston Villa in 2014…

Jack Grealish has deleted his Hala Madrid tweet but Stillllllllllllll, we have receipts ????#AporLa14 pic.twitter.com/hNV3amhLPs — Raphael A. Adjoke ?? (@Silent_Wolf10) May 4, 2022

Real are now through to the final, where they will take on Liverpool, but the season can still end in glory for Grealish and co.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain a point ahead of Liverpool in this exceptionally close race for the Premier League title, so there could be a chance of the former Villa man getting his hands on a winners’ medal in the coming weeks, even if the club have rather under-achieved in other competitions this term.