“Guardiola suffocates teams and players” Ex-Man City ace aims huge dig at manager after collapse vs Real Madrid

Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann has hit out at Pep Guardiola for the way he “suffocates” his teams and his players after last night’s spectacular capitulation against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg clash at the Bernabeu.

Hamann, who played for City, Liverpool and Newcastle during his playing days in the Premier League, was clearly far from impressed by Guardiola after he suffered yet another poor result in a big game in Europe.

Despite all his domestic success with City, Guardiola has often been criticised for under-achieving in the Champions League, and his team once again threw it away from a very strong position in Madrid last night.

Hamann feels the Spanish tactician is to blame for not allowing his players more freedom to express themselves…

If you give players responsibility they act responsible. If you try to play the game for them they won’t. Guardiola suffocates teams and players to make their own decisions. Compare that to Ancelottis or Klopps teams https://t.co/xhNvBlx42a — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) May 5, 2022

“If you give players responsibility they act responsible,” Hamann tweeted. “If you try to play the game for them they won’t. Guardiola suffocates teams and players to make their own decisions. Compare that to Ancelottis or Klopps teams.”

City remain top of the Premier League table by just one point, and cannot afford any slip-ups with Liverpool breathing down their necks.

LFC, however, now also have both the Champions League final and FA Cup final to look forward to this month, in what could end up being an historic quadruple-winning campaign for the Reds.